Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 15:51
    $18 million in Ethereum lands on Binance from wallet linked to famous XRP trader
    Advertisement
    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the most followed crypto traders allegedly just sent 4,001 ETH to the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. That is $18.02 million worth of Ethereum coins gone in one shot, according to Lookonchain.

    Advertisement

    The address is connected to trader DonAlt — the same analyst who predicted last year that XRP would rise from $0.50 to $3.65, a move that increased the coin's price by around 700% to a market cap worth of $180 billion.

    This time, at the center of the discussion is not XRP but Ethereum. At around $4,498 per coin, ETH is less than $500 away from the high it reached earlier this month. The token has increased by more than double from last year, when it was trading at under $2,200. Thus, moving $18 million onto the world's biggest exchange is a big deal.

    HOT Stories
    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back

    The wallet in question is not out of all of its Ethereum, though. It still contains 227 ETH worth about $1.03 million, plus smaller amounts of other cryptocurrencies. But most of the holdings went to Binance, leaving a small amount behind.

    Advertisement

    Why now?

    That is not clear. Ethereum has just reclaimed the area where prices are discovered after years under its old top, and deposits of this size often happen when investors want to take profits or switch into other assets. We cannot be sure that DonAlt himself pressed the button, but we can see that the wallet linked to him by on-chain trackers says so.

    Whether it ends in a sale or just sits on the exchange wallet, it is enough to make traders think twice. Last time, DonAlt got involved with XRP right at the start. If this is his plan for Ethereum, the market will be watching.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #XRP #XRP News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 15:44
    Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Open Miner Launches Innovative Cloud Solution to Help Investors Generate Steady Cash Flow
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 15:51
    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 15:44
    Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all