Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top 3 Reasons to Buy Crypto Before 2026

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 17:00
    Here are three reasons you need to consider while making buying crypto decisions in 2025
    Advertisement
    Top 3 Reasons to Buy Crypto Before 2026
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Very likely, the peak of the cryptocurrency cycle — which started in November 2022 with the recovery post-FTX collapse — is close. At the same time, the coming weeks might bring some opportunities for buying cryptocurrency assets, or at least Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins.

    Post-halving peak might be near — next one expected in late 2029

    Q4 of a post-halving year is normally considered to be the peak of Bitcoin (BTC) performance. Bitcoin (BTC) set its 2017 high in December — the year after the 2016 halving. The situation repeated itself in November 2021, when Bitcoin (BTC) reached its $69,000 top in the year after the 2020 halving event.

    Article image
    Image by CoinMarketCap

    The last Bitcoin (BTC) halving happened in April 2024. Thus, Q4 of 2025 will most likely mark the top of this Bitcoin (BTC) rally. While there is a major risk of "buying the top," the volatility in the peak phases of a bullish run might open up space for more income opportunities.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple vs. Litecoin Beef Stuns Crypto Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of Oblivion, XRP Faces Bollinger Trap Warning: Crypto News Digest
    SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?

    Also, as the segment matures and its net capitalization surges, the cycles are getting longer and longer. Should we assume that the peak comes in Q1, 2026, it might be worth buying Bitcoin or Ethereum in September-December 2025. If not, the next cycle will definitely start from the decline of crypto prices. While the reduced rates open up more lucrative buying opportunities, those who buy Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2026 will be forced to hold until at least late 2029.

    Advertisement

    Of course, all of these implications only work for long-term holders. Opportunities for futures trading will be available in every period of existing and upcoming cycles.

    Institutions are coming for Ethereum (ETH): Price discovery in the cards

    What is special about the current bullish rally of cryptocurrencies is that it is really driven by institutions interested in gaining exposure to crypto price volatility. Unlike previously, institutional buyers — family offices, retirement funds, investing conglomerates, banks and TradFi VCs — do not have to find exotic ways to benefit from crypto.

    During previous cycles, they were forced to either buy the stocks of mining companies or seek off-shore instruments as well as OTC buying deals. In 2024, cryptocurrency spot ETFs in the U.S. arrived. In January 2024, 11 Bitcoin ETFs went live in the U.S., while in July, they were accompanied by Spot Ethereum ETFs. With these instruments, large-scale investors now have reliable and secure methods to benefit from crypto trading without holding private keys physically.

    Article image
    Image by MacroMicro

    This resulted in a huge inflow of liquidity into such products. The cumulative volume of Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Spot Ethereum ETFs as of press time is targeting $200 billion. While this is definitely a landmark milestone for Web3 economics and the digital assets segment as such, for regular traders it might result in too-high prices.

    Should the institutional inflow accelerate, with Spot ETFs and Digital Assets Treasury companies like Sharplink or ETHZilla siphoning more and more liquidity, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) might skyrocket too high for ordinary users. Simply put, you might be interested in buying while you still can buy.

    Bitcoin (BTC) security budget under pressure; this might be last big cycle

    Also, this cycle might actually be the last in which we see the status quo, with Bitcoin (BTC) dominating here and there. As of press time, the Bitcoin (BTC) dominance rate eyes 60%, even in the context of a decline registered in Q3, 2025.

    However, with the inception of quantum computers, Bitcoin’s (BTC) 21 million supply cap — one of its greatest long-term investing narratives — might be destroyed. More and more researchers are warning that if the Bitcoin (BTC) mining mechanism is altered by quantum computers, the asset will not be verifiably scarce any longer. Therefore, its attractiveness to investors will fade.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 11:15
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Also, Bitcoin (BTC) is facing big trouble when it comes to the so-called security budget, i.e., to rewards for miners participating in the Bitcoin (BTC) economy. As covered by U.Today previously, some analysts are sure that Bitcoin (BTC) will not be secure any more in 2030.

    Given these facts, there are at least three obvious reasons to consider buying crypto in 2025.

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:24
    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:20
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Opinions
    Sep 5, 2025 - 17:00
    Top 3 Reasons to Buy Crypto Before 2026
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:24
    $5,940,000,000 XRP Activity Surge Shocks Market as Price Flips Direction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 16:20
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Names One Major Stablecoin Use Case to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all