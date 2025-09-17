Advertisement
    Cardano's Hoskinson: Ripple Folks Did Really Well in DC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 19:47
    Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson claims that "great progress" has been made when it comes to the market structure bill
    Cardano's Hoskinson: Ripple Folks Did Really Well in DC
    Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has stated that Ripple representatives have done "really well" during crypto policy talks related to the industry-backed market structure bill in Washington, DC.

    Hoskinson, who was also present during the talks, claims that "great progress" has been made. 

    "Lot more work to do, but great progress is being made on bipartisan legislation being passed this year," Hoskinson said. 

    High-stakes roundtable 

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskison revealed that he was going to Washington, DC, on Tuesday. 

    It was later reported that a group of cryptocurrency leaders was on track to meet with the leadership of the Senate Banking Committee during a roundtable.

    Apart from Ripple and Input Output, the roundtable reportedly included representatives from venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, cryptocurrency exchange behemoth Coinbase, its rival Kraken, as well as other big names, including USDC issuer Circle. 

    The meeting was focused on discussing the language of the draft of the all-encompassing market structure bill, which is set to create a clear framework for digital assets. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple previously criticized the draft of the bill, arguing that it would create more ambiguity and give the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) too much power. 

    Pitching SBR

    In the meantime, some prominent members of the Bitcoin community, including Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, also had a busy day on Capitol Hill while lobbying for the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. They had a meeting with such prominent members of the Republican Party as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. 

    #Ripple News #Charles Hoskinson
