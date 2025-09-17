Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former Ark Invest crypto lead Chris Burniske has predicted a major shift coming to the crypto market in the years ahead.

In a recent tweet, Burniske stated that while narratives have strongly driven prices on the cryptocurrency market, he believes this trend might change in the years ahead.

Burniske predicts that, increasingly, the price (via flows) will drive narratives in the years ahead.

More often than not, crypto market price action has been controlled by narratives; for instance, September is deemed a weak month for cryptocurrencies. However, recent research by Coinbase now indicates that seasonality trends such as the "September effect" might be unreliable in predicting crypto performance, especially in Bitcoin's scenario.

Burniske further predicted a shakeup in crypto elite rankings as underperforming coins thrive amid flows that shift narratives.

"Expect continued shakeups to the orthodoxy of the crypto elite as underdog names get flows that violate stale narratives," Burniske wrote.

Q4 crypto market prediction

In a recent market prediction, major crypto exchange Coinbase is of the opinion that the crypto bull market has room to run in early Q4 of 2025, fueled by liquidity and positive macro developments as well as a favorable regulatory outlook.

Coinbase believes that Bitcoin, in particular, might continue to outperform market expectations as it benefits directly from existing macro tailwinds.

In a recent CNBC interview, BitMine Chairman Tom Lee predicts that the Nasdaq 100 (Mag 7 + AI sector), Bitcoin and Ethereum might be the biggest beneficiaries in the event of a Fed rate cut.

With Fed rate cuts expected on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29, Coinbase predicts a $7.4 trillion unlocking of money market funds.