    $300 Million Coinbase Hacker Just Bought $18 Million Ethereum

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 11:17
    The infamous hacker is now betting on Ethereum as the price is set on a breakout path
    Cover image via U.Today
    The hacker responsible for stealing over $300 million from Coinbase has just made another major Ethereum purchase. 

    According to on-chain data from Arkham, wallet address 0x15f4c13E0cA461e0ef23F6d35Bbeb5dCE2495879 received 3,976 ETH worth approximately $18 million at a price of $4,756 per token.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    This wallet has been closely monitored since the May 2025 breach, when Coinbase disclosed that nearly 70,000 customers had their personal data compromised. 

    The attack involved bribing overseas support staff and using social engineering tactics to trick users into transferring funds. In response, Coinbase offered a $20 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

    Ethereum price breaks above consolidation

    Ethereum continues to impress with a 9.7% weekly gain, pushing prices higher after breaking out of the $4,200–$4,400 consolidation zone. 

    At press time, ETH trades at $4,717.87, up 4.53% in 24 hours, with market capitalization climbing to $569.46 billion and trading volume reaching $43.08 billion.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Technical indicators show strong momentum, with the 50-day EMA at $4,209 acting as dynamic support, while the 100-day EMA ($3,682) and 200-day EMA ($3,249) remain well below, reinforcing the uptrend. Market data indicates that dips are being aggressively bought, and open interest remains high with funding rates neutral.

    #Ethereum #Hack News #Coinbase #Ethereum Price Prediction
