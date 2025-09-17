Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 11:30
    Can price of DOGE get to $0.30 mark soon?
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE is unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.2638 and the resistance of $0.2713. However, if bears' pressure continues, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $0.2630 mark soon.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is controlling the market situation. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength.

    All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.2650-$0.2750 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bullish as the rate of DOGE is close to the resistance level of $0.2929. If a breakout of the $0.30 mark happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $0.35 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2667 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
