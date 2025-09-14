Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 11:21
    XRP looks strong, but $3 could break — don't get fooled, warn Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is once again hanging around the $3 mark, but the latest move looks shaky as Bollinger Bands show the rally slowing down.

    Advertisement

    After bouncing from late-August lows near $2.70, XRP's price climbed back toward $3.10-$3.20, but the price failed to hold above the upper band near $3.14, which often signals that bull momentum is fading and a slip back toward the mid-band around $2.90 could follow.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/14/2025 - 09:25
    Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?
    Gemini Founders Say Bitcoin Headed to $1 Million: 'It's Still Early'
    Legendary Trader Comments on Dogecoin's 'Huge Breakthrough'
    'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

    XRP is trading at around $3.09 on the daily chart. It is caught between the top of the bands and the middle line, and usually when this happens without a clear breakout, the market tends to drift lower before buyers step in again. Watch the $2.80-$2.90 zone if things start to heat up.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    The weekly chart is looking more stable, but still a bit nervous, as XRP is holding its 20-week average around $2.64, although it hasn't quite reached the higher $3.52 band yet. It's clear there is space to run, but unless it closes firmly over $3.20, there's no guarantee it won't roll back down.

    Bottom line

    Shorter-term charts are already softening, as XRP pulled back from just under $3.20 to test the $3.05 area, with the lower four-hour band now rising toward $2.97. If that floor cracks, the warning of another dip under $3 gets stronger.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/13/2025 - 15:00
    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The story here is simple: XRP needs to turn $3 into solid support, and until that happens, the risk of sliding into the $2s is still on the table, making this week’s closes crucial for whether bulls keep control or momentum fades away.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 14, 2025 - 10:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes: -70% in This Bearish Metric
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 14, 2025 - 10:28
    XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 14, 2025 - 11:21
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 14, 2025 - 10:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes: -70% in This Bearish Metric
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 14, 2025 - 10:28
    XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all