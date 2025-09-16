Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trying to stay bullish even though some coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.41% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $114,990 and the resistance of $115,977. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is similar. The rate of the chief crypto is far from important levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize the initiative.

All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $115,000-$116,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The situation is neutral as the price is in the middle of a wide channel. In this regard, consolidation around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,461 at press time.