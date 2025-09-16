Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 14:19
    Can bulls keep rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $115,000 until the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is trying to stay bullish even though some coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.41% over the past day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $114,990 and the resistance of $115,977. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves until tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the picture is similar. The rate of the chief crypto is far from important levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize the initiative. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $115,000-$116,000 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The situation is neutral as the price is in the middle of a wide channel. In this regard, consolidation around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,461 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
