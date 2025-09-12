Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 14:41
    Has price of Solana (SOL) accumulated enough strength to test $250 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.57%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, and the candle closes near the resistance, growth is likely to continue to the $240 mark and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the bar closes around the current prices and with no long wick, there is a good chance to witness a test of the resistance of $244 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. 

