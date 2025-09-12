Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.57%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, and the candle closes near the resistance, growth is likely to continue to the $240 mark and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the bar closes around the current prices and with no long wick, there is a good chance to witness a test of the resistance of $244 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar.

If the weekly candle closes above the $219.97 level, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $264 resistance.

SOL is trading at $239.35 at press time.