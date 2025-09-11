Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 12:06
    Can Cardano (ADA) keep rising to $1 zone by week's end?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins are rising after a slight correction, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 1% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has set a local support of $0.8829. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.88 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.8947. 

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.8750-$0.88 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy. In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $0.85-$0.95 is the most likely scenario.

    ADA is trading at $0.8881 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
