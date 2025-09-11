Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are rising after a slight correction, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 1% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has set a local support of $0.8829. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.88 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.8947.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.8750-$0.88 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' energy. In this regard, consolidation in the zone of $0.85-$0.95 is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.8881 at press time.