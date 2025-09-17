Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 10:40
    Can traders expect Solana (SOL) to test the $230 area by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly rising today, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $237.85. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the support by the end of the day.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $230-$240 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the price has once again failed to fix above the $244.70 level. Until it happens, traders may expect a correction to the $220-$230 zone.

    SOL is trading at $236 at press time.

