Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 17

The market is mainly rising today, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $237.85. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the support by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $230-$240 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price has once again failed to fix above the $244.70 level. Until it happens, traders may expect a correction to the $220-$230 zone.

SOL is trading at $236 at press time.