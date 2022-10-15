BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 15

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3% over the last 24 hours.
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the support level at $17,592. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $19,000 mark. If buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a sharp drop to the $18,500 zone.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,123 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.94%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading in the middle of the narrow range, accumulating power for a further move. If bulls cannot fix the price above the important level of $1,300 shortly, one can expect a drop to the support level at $1,218 next week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,285 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has lost the most value on the list today, falling by 4.75%.
XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it is also trading sideways. However, if the buying volume rises, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, they need to break the $0.50 level and fix the price above it. Only then can traders possibly expect a bull run.
XRP is trading at $0.4846 at press time.