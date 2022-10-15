BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative for long as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the support level at $17,592. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $19,000 mark. If buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a sharp drop to the $18,500 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,123 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.94%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading in the middle of the narrow range, accumulating power for a further move. If bulls cannot fix the price above the important level of $1,300 shortly, one can expect a drop to the support level at $1,218 next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,285 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value on the list today, falling by 4.75%.

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it is also trading sideways. However, if the buying volume rises, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, they need to break the $0.50 level and fix the price above it. Only then can traders possibly expect a bull run.

XRP is trading at $0.4846 at press time.