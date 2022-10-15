Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 15

Sat, 10/15/2022 - 14:27
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are bears back in game?
Bulls could not hold the initiative for long as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 3% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps slowly approaching the support level at $17,592. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $19,000 mark. If buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a sharp drop to the $18,500 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,123 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.94%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is still trading in the middle of the narrow range, accumulating power for a further move. If bulls cannot fix the price above the important level of $1,300 shortly, one can expect a drop to the support level at $1,218 next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,285 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value on the list today, falling by 4.75%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it is also trading sideways. However, if the buying volume rises, buyers have a chance to seize the initiative. In this case, they need to break the $0.50 level and fix the price above it. Only then can traders possibly expect a bull run.

XRP is trading at $0.4846 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

