SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 23:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies are ready for midterm rise?
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14
Bulls keep holding the initiative gained at the beginning of the day as most of the coins remain trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has rocketed by 7.16% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Solana (SOL) remains in the bullish zone as the price has not fixed below the support level at $30. However, it is too early to think about a fast reversal as the altcoin needs more time to accumulate power.

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $31-$32.

SOL is trading at $31.19 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by almost 8%.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

MATIC is trying to come back to the zone above $0.7937 against the rising volume. If the daily candle closes in the area around $0.80, one can expect a further upward move to the zone of $0.85 within the next few weeks.

MATIC is trading at $0.8039 at press time.

