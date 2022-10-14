SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14

Bulls keep holding the initiative gained at the beginning of the day as most of the coins remain trading in the green zone.
SOL/USD
The price of Solana (SOL) has rocketed by 7.16% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Solana (SOL) remains in the bullish zone as the price has not fixed below the support level at $30. However, it is too early to think about a fast reversal as the altcoin needs more time to accumulate power.
In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $31-$32.
SOL is trading at $31.19 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by almost 8%.
MATIC is trying to come back to the zone above $0.7937 against the rising volume. If the daily candle closes in the area around $0.80, one can expect a further upward move to the zone of $0.85 within the next few weeks.
MATIC is trading at $0.8039 at press time.