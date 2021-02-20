BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for February 20

Original U.Today article

Will the correction of the top coins arrive soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the continued rise of most of the coins. However, XRP is the only crypto from the top 10 list that is located in the red zone.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,065,545,840,103 $57,331.86 $65,529,332,909 9.10% Ethereum ETH $232,856,285,749 $2,035.12 $30,980,384,921 4.92% XRP XRP $25,719,010,264 $0.5673 $6,634,690,479 -1.32%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps setting new all-time highs, rising by 9% over the last day.

Even though the long-term trend remains bullish, there is a high chance of seeing a decline to the closest support at $56,400.

Such a statement is supported by the value of the RSI in the overbought zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,380 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has gone up by 4.9%.

Ethereum (ETH) may also face a short-term drop before it continues its rise. The declining buying trading volume shows the weakness of bulls, which means that a retest of the area around $2,000 may occur next week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,029 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the only crypto from the list that is in the red zone. The decline has accounted for 1.32% since yesterday.

Despite today's drop, XRP keeps looking bullish. The selling volume is low, which means that bears could not seize the initiative in the long-term projection. In this situation, the target is located at the level of $0.65.

XRP is trading at $0.5618 at press time.