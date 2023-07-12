BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 12

Original U.Today article

Which coins from the top 10 list are likely to grow soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers remain more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.61% over the previous 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the middle of the channel. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily close. If it happens near the $31,000 mark, there is a possibility to see further growth to the resistance level at $31,458.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,770 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the interim support level at $1,877. Currently, the $1,900 zone plays a key role for bulls in terms of further growth.

If buyers can hold the price above that mark, one can expect an ongoing rise to $1,920.

Ethereum is trading at $1,899 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has not followed the growth of Ethereum (ETH), falling by 0.05%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trying to fix above the $250 zone. However, the volume keeps going down which means that the altcoin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $240-$250 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $246.8 at press time.