BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 12

Wed, 07/12/2023 - 18:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins from the top 10 list are likely to grow soon?
BTC, ETH, and BNB Price Analysis for July 12
Buyers remain more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.61% over the previous 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the middle of the channel. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily close. If it happens near the $31,000 mark, there is a possibility to see further growth to the resistance level at $31,458.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,770 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 1%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the interim support level at $1,877. Currently, the $1,900 zone plays a key role for bulls in terms of further growth.

If buyers can hold the price above that mark, one can expect an ongoing rise to $1,920.

Ethereum is trading at $1,899 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has not followed the growth of Ethereum (ETH), falling by 0.05%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) is trying to fix above the $250 zone. However, the volume keeps going down which means that the altcoin might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $240-$250 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $246.8 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

