DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 11

Buyers are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
Despite the slight growth, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.064-$0.066 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06490 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has declined by 0.35% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
From a technical point of view, the price of SHIB is not ready yet for a sharp move. The nearest mark that traders should pay attention to is $0.000007.
If the fall continues to that area, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.000006-$0.00000650 zone shortly.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000751 at press time.