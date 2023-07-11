DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 11

Original U.Today article

Can traders expect rise from DOGE and SHIB soon?

Buyers are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the slight growth, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.064-$0.066 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06490 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has declined by 0.35% since yesterday.

From a technical point of view, the price of SHIB is not ready yet for a sharp move. The nearest mark that traders should pay attention to is $0.000007.

If the fall continues to that area, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.000006-$0.00000650 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000751 at press time.