DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 11

Tue, 07/11/2023 - 15:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect rise from DOGE and SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 11
Buyers are back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight growth, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $0.064-$0.066 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06490 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has declined by 0.35% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, the price of SHIB is not ready yet for a sharp move. The nearest mark that traders should pay attention to is $0.000007.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

