XRP Price Analysis for July 11

Original U.Today article

How long is consolidation of XRP going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins from the top 10 list are back in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the local support level at $0.4719. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the resistance at $0.4773.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so positive, as the rate is far from key levels. One can think about a bullish trend reversal if bulls restore the price above the $0.50 zone. Until that happens, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), bulls have failed to seize the initiative, and today's bar is about to close below yesterday's candle low. If nothing changes, traders can expect a continued correction to the support level at 0.00001504.

XRP is trading at $0.4748 at press time.