XRP Price Analysis for July 11

Tue, 07/11/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is consolidation of XRP going to last?
XRP Price Analysis for July 11
Most of the coins from the top 10 list are back in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has bounced off the local support level at $0.4719. If buyers can hold the price above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the resistance at $0.4773.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so positive, as the rate is far from key levels. One can think about a bullish trend reversal if bulls restore the price above the $0.50 zone. Until that happens, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), bulls have failed to seize the initiative, and today's bar is about to close below yesterday's candle low. If nothing changes, traders can expect a continued correction to the support level at 0.00001504.

XRP is trading at $0.4748 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

