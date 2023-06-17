BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 17

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started positively for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its rise after a false breakout of the support at $24,819. At the moment, traders should focus on the zone of $26,000.

If buyers can hold the rate above that mark, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $27,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,531 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has kept up with the rise of BTC, going up by 4.34%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has also bounced off the support level. However, the price has not reached $1,800, which means the altcoin needs more time to accumulate strength for further growth.

Ethereum is trading at $1,739 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception, rising by 4.63%.

Image by TradingView

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fixed above the support level at $0.2560. If today's candle closes with no long wicks and near the $0.27 mark, one can expect a further rise to $0.28 next week.

ADA is trading at $0.2679 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value on the list, rocketing by more than 5%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is about to close near the vital zone of $250. If that happens, buyers can locally seize the initiative and maintain the rise to the $260 area within the next days.

BNB is trading at $245.2 at press time.