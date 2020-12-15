BTC and XTZ Enter Top 10 in China's Crypto Rankings. What About XRP, ETH, and XLM? See Full List

China warms up to Bitcoin, but EOS Is still the king, according to the government's most recent crypto rankings

The Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) — a research unit of China’s industrial ministry — has published its 21st cryptocurrency rankings.

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market cap, is now ranked as the seventh-best digital asset after jumping another four spots.

Tezos has jumped 16 places

The CCID think tank assesses digital assets based on such sub-indexes as tech, applicability, and creativity.

Unsurprisingly, EOS firmly holds onto its first place with an overall score of 147.7. Yet, it doesn’t lead in a single category. Ethereum, the second-best cryptocurrency, outperforms EOS when it comes to applicability and creativity while IOST is far ahead in tech.

Tezos (XTZ) has climbed a whopping 16 places, which was enough for the coin to enter the top 10.

Image by mp.weixin.qq.com

Meanwhile, Stellar (XLM) entered the top 5 after ascending four spots. XRP, however, has dropped two places.



In spite of delivering the public testnet of the Chrysalis upgrade, IOTA hasn’t moved in the rankings, clutching onto its last 37th spot.

The first government to publish crypto rankings

Even though the methodologies that the CCID uses to evaluate cryptocurrencies are rather questionable, many industry participants pay heed to the think tank’s rankings due to its close affiliation with the government.

Ethereum topped China’s very first rating that was unveiled back in May 2018, the same month EOS launched its mainnet after a $4 billion initial coin offering (ICO).



China remains the only country that publishes official crypto rankings in spite of its hawkish attitude toward digital currencies.