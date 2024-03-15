BTC and SHIB Score Mention on Popular US TV Show

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The SHIB community has been overjoyed by a recent mention of their beloved meme crypto, Shiba Inu, along with the market’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, on a popular Utah financial TV show.

This occurred while the second largest meme cryptocurrency on the market has followed Bitcoin’s recent all-time high, soaring to $0.00003. By now, however, Shiba Inu, along with the rest of the market, has been following Bitcoin’s price reversal as it plunged almost 10% within the last 24 hours.

BTC and SHIB mentioned in "Eye on Your Money"

The anchor of the “Eye on Your Money,” run by KUTV in the state of Utah, mentioned that just recently the world’s primary crypto, Bitcoin, had reached a new all-time high, breaking above the $73,750 level. Shiba Inu meme coin “has also been making big news,” the anchor said, adding that SHIB had made a partnership with K9 Finance, and new token KNINE was launched recently.

This partnership, the anchor stressed, brings a significant tech innovation to the SHIB coin. In particular, K9 is collaborating with layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium, built to help Ethereum increase throughput by conducting SHIB transactions on Shibarium. The SHIB leader, the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama, and the project’s head developer Kaal Dhairya have been appointed as K9 official advisors as part of that collaboration.

Over the past 24 hours, notable meme cryptocurrency SHIB has plunged by almost 19%, falling from $0.00003487 to the $0.00002815 level, where it is exchanging hands at the time of writing.

As reported by U.Today previously, Shytoshi Kusama issued a crucial warning to the SHIB army over the new KNINE token, urging SHIB users to DYOR (an acronym meaning “do your own research”) and stay watchful since there are a lot of scammers who offer a fake KNINE token to their potential victims.

Hefty SHIB lump burned despite big price crash

According to data shared by the Shibburn wallet tracker, over the period of the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community has disposed of a significant amount of SHIB coins.

Their mutual efforts have led to the transfer of a total of 25,366,385 SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses. This has propelled the overall burn rate of this meme coin 64.42%, up compared to yesterday morning.