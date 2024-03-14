Advertisement
SHIB Burns Jump 430% As Price Gets on Verge of Breakout

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu community continues to transfer SHIB coins out of circulation, while the price has printed a substantial rise
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 9:50
Contents
While the cryptocurrency market leader Bitcoin has established another all-time high recently, Shiba Inu price has been also striving to reach a new historic peak. In the meantime, the SHIB community continues to burn SHIB meme coins in an attempt to make them more scarce.

Millions of Shiba Inu have been burned recently, according to the data shared by the Shibburn tracker.

Shiba Inu burn rate soars by 430%

The above-mentioned data source has revealed a high percentage growth in the SHIB destruction rate that has been achieved by SHIB burners within the last 24 hours. In total, 15,155,141 meme coins have been transferred to ‘inferno’ wallets in nine transactions with the burn rate soared by 429.78%.

The largest SHIB transfer to an unspendable blockchain wallet carried 10,196,078 SHIB, while the two smaller ones moved 1,882,892 and 1,580,028 SHIB to the dead-end addresses.

A massive SHIB burn rate rise has been spotted
Image via Shibburn

While the percentage growth looks large, the amount of meme coins incinerated this time is much smaller than during the other daily burns that took place this week.

On March 12, Shibburn shared that the meme coin army managed to dispose of a whopping 386,077,185 SHIB, even though the SHIB burn rate only went up by 29.22%. The biggest SHIB burn that has taken place recently, however, was March 9 as the SHIB team itself stepped in to perform it.

SHIB team's massive SHIB burn

On that day, the team that maintains the second-largest meme cryptocurrency amazed its community as it sent a mammoth 13,610,153,841 SHIB to a burn address. They did not only burn SHIB coins on that day – certain amounts of BONE and LEASH (fundamental tokens of the Shibarium ecosystem) were also transferred to unspendable wallets and locked there for good.

These burns made by the team were possible thanks to the layer-2 solution Shibarium and the gas fees collected by the developers on it.

SHIB price performance

On March 13, Shiba Inu staged an impressive 11.17% rise but it was partly erased by a drop that followed.

Still, even with that decline, the overall price surge of SHIB within the last 24 hours has comprised 7.80% and the coin is exchanging hands at $0.00003382 at the time of this writing.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
