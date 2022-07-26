Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any chances left for midterm bull run?
Bears have continued their pressure as all of the coins from the top 10 list remain in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) looks stronger than altcoins with a decline of 4.22%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the fall after yesterday's bearish candle against the increasing volume. Thus, the price is below the vital $21,000 mark, meaning bears might have seized the initiative.

The most likely scenario is a test of the $20,000-$20,500 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,800 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 5% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has also broken its important level at $245.2 and is currently trading below it. If buyers cannot return the price to the previous local peaks, one can expect a further downtrend to $220 shortly.

BNB is trading at $241.3 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 7%.

Cardano (ADA) is looking worse than other coins as the altcoin keeps going down after the false breakout of the $0.50 zone. If buyers lose the $0.45 mark, there is a high possibility to see a decline to the support level at $0.3974.

ADA is trading at $0.4518 at press time.

