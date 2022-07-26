BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 26

Bears have continued their pressure as all of the coins from the top 10 list remain in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) looks stronger than altcoins with a decline of 4.22%.
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the fall after yesterday's bearish candle against the increasing volume. Thus, the price is below the vital $21,000 mark, meaning bears might have seized the initiative.
The most likely scenario is a test of the $20,000-$20,500 zone soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,800 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 5% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has also broken its important level at $245.2 and is currently trading below it. If buyers cannot return the price to the previous local peaks, one can expect a further downtrend to $220 shortly.
BNB is trading at $241.3 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 7%.
Cardano (ADA) is looking worse than other coins as the altcoin keeps going down after the false breakout of the $0.50 zone. If buyers lose the $0.45 mark, there is a high possibility to see a decline to the support level at $0.3974.
ADA is trading at $0.4518 at press time.