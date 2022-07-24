Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 24

Sun, 07/24/2022 - 14:33
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins accumulated enough power for further growth?
On the last day of the week, bulls have seized the initiative as all the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 6.29% over the last 7 days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to fix above the $22,400 mark. In addition, sellers' power is accompanied by high volume, which means that there are high chances to see a further rise next week.

All in all, overcoming the aforementioned level might be a prerequisite for an upward move to the $24,000 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,525 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), as it has risen by 6.72% this week.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is located in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759. The low volume confirms that neither side is ready for a sharp move. Growth is only possible if DOGE returns to the $0.07 mark and fixes there.

DOGE is trading at $0.06789 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has seen the most growth on today's list as the price has rocketed by almost 7% over the past week.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance level at $0.00001297. Until the rate is below it, bears tend to be more powerful than bulls. In this case, the more likely scenario is a consolidation in the range of $0.000011 — $0.0000012 so buyers could get more power for a further move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001167 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

