BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 6

Sat, 02/06/2021 - 14:23
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect the decline of altcoins against the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
The weekend has begun with the ongoing growth of the cryptocurrency market; however, it does not apply to all coins. Mainly, XRP, Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) are in the red zone.

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) today:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin 

BTC

 $748,903,420,143 $40,265.79 $75,832,390,780 6%

Cardano

ADA

 $16,882,980,053 $0.5415 $6,634,413,417 5%

Binance Coin

BNB

 $11,647,337,802 $74.89 $2,323,922,348 26%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has left the consolidation phase and fixed above the vital $40,000 mark. Such a move has affected some altcoins, which have faced a slight correction.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is moving to retest the high at $42,000.

One needs to pay close attention to the daily candle: if it closes above the $40,000 level, there is a high chance of seeing the main crypto at new peaks.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,191 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has shown less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price change has accounted for 5% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the sharp rise in price, Cardano (ADA) might restest the mirror level at $0.47 before continuing its rise. The declining buying trading volume also suggests that this is the most likely scenario.

Cardano is trading at $0.5377 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer today as the rate of the native exchange token has set a new peak at $76.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) might face a short-term decline as, at the moment, the coin is overbought based on the value of the RSI indicator. In this regard, one may expect the altcoin to trade around the $60 level soon.

Binance Coin is trading at $74.63 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

