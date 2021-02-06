BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 6

Original U.Today article

Can one expect the decline of altcoins against the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with the ongoing growth of the cryptocurrency market; however, it does not apply to all coins. Mainly, XRP, Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) today:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $748,903,420,143 $40,265.79 $75,832,390,780 6% Cardano ADA $16,882,980,053 $0.5415 $6,634,413,417 5% Binance Coin BNB $11,647,337,802 $74.89 $2,323,922,348 26%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has left the consolidation phase and fixed above the vital $40,000 mark. Such a move has affected some altcoins, which have faced a slight correction.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is moving to retest the high at $42,000.

One needs to pay close attention to the daily candle: if it closes above the $40,000 level, there is a high chance of seeing the main crypto at new peaks.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,191 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has shown less growth than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price change has accounted for 5% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the sharp rise in price, Cardano (ADA) might restest the mirror level at $0.47 before continuing its rise. The declining buying trading volume also suggests that this is the most likely scenario.

Cardano is trading at $0.5377 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer today as the rate of the native exchange token has set a new peak at $76.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) might face a short-term decline as, at the moment, the coin is overbought based on the value of the RSI indicator. In this regard, one may expect the altcoin to trade around the $60 level soon.

Binance Coin is trading at $74.63 at press time.