    Bridging Barriers: How NEXADE Connects RWA to DeFi

    article image
    Guest Author
    The introduction of NEXADE facilitates the connection between real-world assets and decentralized finance, addressing financial barriers
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 14:49
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The introduction of NEXADE facilitates the connection between real-world assets and decentralized finance, addressing financial barriers.

    NEXADE seeks to transform the financial landscape by introducing the first all-in-one platform that connects Real World Assets (RWA) with Decentralised Finance (DeFi) dedicated to Global Trade Finance. 

    It represents a significant advancement in DeFi, providing an integrated solution that effectively combines asset origination with financing matchmaking, thus removing the conventional obstacles created by intermediaries.

    The relationship between RWA and DeFi is a complex and evolving ecosystem that integrates traditional asset classes with blockchain technology to enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency in financial transactions. RWAs provide users with inherent value and actual returns, representing a fundamental element in diversifying digital investments. 

    The NEXADE vision

    NEXADE’s vision for a fully integrated RWA ecosystem goes beyond mere technological advancement; it represents a transformative movement toward a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent financial future. By expanding access to the trade finance market, NEXADE aims to reshape the global financial landscape, creating new opportunities for investors of all sizes and contributing to a more equitable distribution of wealth and opportunity.

    NEXADE's backbones: Incomlend and LC Lite 

    Nexade provides trade finance solutions for importers and exporters, operated by the team at Incomlend. The Incomlend Group has been revolutionizing global trade finance since 2016: the platform has financed over 1 billion USD receivables and participated in over 6,000 transactions in 50 countries and 20 economic sectors. To create a seamless bridge between Web2 and Web3, Nexade has completed over $40M in receivables financing through a PoC RWA platform, LC LITE, positioning it to now offer a token that provides LPs and stakers with stablecoin returns. Incomlend successfully acquired LC Lite in early 2024, ensuring smooth trade finance transactions through smart contracts. 

    Article image
    Image by NEXADE

    NEXADE goal

    Our platform aims to optimize the investment process, enhance returns for users, and decrease the cost of capital. NEXADE wants to represent a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates the entire RWA value chain, distinguishing it from conventional marketplaces or distribution platforms. 

    We aim for a seamless and transparent process, encompassing the origination of assets, their digitization, on-chain delivery, and subsequent matchmaking for financing.

    This process of democratizing access to financial instruments formerly limited to a select group facilitates new opportunities for financial empowerment and inclusion and represents a notable advancement in enhancing access to stable yields for a broader audience. We are committed to transforming the landscape of finance and investments. 

    NEXADE process

    NEXADE's platform is innovative in its capacity to fully integrate the value chain of Trade Finance RWAs. This integration streamlines asset origination to investment, optimizing efficiency and value:

    1. Origination: Finding and preparing user/purchaser RWAs.
    2. Translation: Aligning RWA data with blockchain technology for security and transparency.
    3. Matching: Our digital marketplace pairs individuals with suitable RWA possibilities for a smooth transaction process.

    Article image
    Image by NEXADE

    Summing up the NEXADE project

    The NEXADE project is a huge step forward in integrating RWAs with DeFi. Our platform provides democratized access to high-quality financial instruments by fully integrating the origination, digitization, and distribution processes. NEXADE transforms the investment process by eliminating intermediaries and increasing efficiency, speed, and transparency, and also by bringing stability in terms of yields to participants, who can access it both through stablecoins but also by staking NEXD tokens. 

