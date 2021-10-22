Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire

The Tesla CEO says that he will become the world's first trillionaire in Dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that he will become the world's first Dogecoin trillionaire in a recent tweet.

*In Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

Musk's net worth has now swelled to $249 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The entrepreneur is now worth more than the gross domestic product of New Zealand (and he's close to surpassing Portugal).