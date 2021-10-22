Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that he will become the world's first Dogecoin trillionaire in a recent tweet.
*In Dogecoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021
Musk's net worth has now swelled to $249 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The entrepreneur is now worth more than the gross domestic product of New Zealand (and he's close to surpassing Portugal).His wealth has increased thanks to the renewed Tesla rally. The shares of the leading e-car maker hit a new all-time high of $910 earlier today.
Morgan Stanley predicts that Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX.
In July, Musk revealed that he personally owns Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether.