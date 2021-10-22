leaderboard
woj

Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire

News
Fri, 10/22/2021 - 19:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Tesla CEO says that he will become the world's first trillionaire in Dogecoin
Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that he will become the world's first Dogecoin trillionaire in a recent tweet. 

woj
woj

Musk's net worth has now swelled to $249 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

The entrepreneur is now worth more than the gross domestic product of New Zealand (and he's close to surpassing Portugal).

Related
Elon Musk Laughs at Dogecoin-Hating Bitcoin Maxis
His wealth has increased thanks to the renewed Tesla rally. The shares of the leading e-car maker hit a new all-time high of $910 earlier today.

Morgan Stanley predicts that Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX. 

In July, Musk revealed that he personally owns Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether. 

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire
10/22/2021 - 19:11
Elon Musk Says He Will Become First Dogecoin Trillionaire
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About Dogecoin and Robinhood
10/22/2021 - 18:58
JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About Dogecoin and Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Reddit Working on NFT Platform
10/22/2021 - 16:45
Reddit Working on NFT Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya