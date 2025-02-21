Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Fed Might Turn Hawkish as Crypto on Rise, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Hints

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 16:50
    Advertisement
    Fed Might Turn Hawkish as Crypto on Rise, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Hints
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike McGlone, the senior commodities strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, has published a tweet where he shared his take on the current situation on the U.S. commodities markets and how it may impact the decision of the Fed Reserve to implement further tightening.

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 13:05
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    McGlone sounds doubtful on Fed's further easing policy

    Mike McGlone tweeted that currently rising trends in cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks can be observed. The expert also indicated “sticky inflation” and low unemployment. McGlone reckons that all these positive factors could create a challenge for the monetary policy of the Fed Reserve as of February 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Bybit Suffers Massive $1.4 Billion Hack
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?

    McGlone asks: “Is this an environment for Federal Reserve easing?” as if hinting that he has serious doubts in the Fed continuing its dovish policy and it may maintain the current level of the interest rates or even begin to raise them. This may have a negative effect on crypto prices, while during rates easing Bitcoin usually goes up with altcoins following it.

    Advertisement

    So far, the decision to hold the rates at 4.25-4.50% announced by the U.S. central bank in January seems to be reflecting the Fed’s concerns about keeping inflation and employment in balance, aligning with the economic conditions.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Be Fastest to Recover and Climb to New Highs If Crash Happens
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 09:26
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Be Fastest to Recover and Climb to New Highs If Crash Happens
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki highlights Bitcoin resilience

    Robert Kiyosaki, well known as the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet, predicting a massive market crash. He expects all major assets — stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, silver and Bitcoin — to collapse.

    Should this happen, Kiyosaki tweeted, he will not sell his Bitcoin and will even buy more of it: “I will back up the truck and buy more.” That is his “after-the-crash” plan, according to his fresh tweet.

    What is curious, the financial guru believes that should Bitcoin crash when “The Everything Bubble” collapses, it will be the only asset that will recover and surge to new highs faster than everything else in the market.

    After the 2.58% surge over the past 24 hours, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin has suddenly printed a large red candle on an hourly chart and went down sharply, losing almost 1%. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $98,590 per coin.

    #Mike McGlone #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 16:40
    'Healing Has Begun': Cardano Creator Reacts to Coinbase Lawsuit Verdict
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 16:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed Might Turn Hawkish as Crypto on Rise, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Hints
    'Healing Has Begun': Cardano Creator Reacts to Coinbase Lawsuit Verdict
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Liquidation Fades, but There's Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD