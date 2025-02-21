Fed Might Turn Hawkish as Crypto on Rise, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Hints

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Mike McGlone, the senior commodities strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, has published a tweet where he shared his take on the current situation on the U.S. commodities markets and how it may impact the decision of the Fed Reserve to implement further tightening.

McGlone sounds doubtful on Fed's further easing policy

Mike McGlone tweeted that currently rising trends in cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks can be observed. The expert also indicated “sticky inflation” and low unemployment. McGlone reckons that all these positive factors could create a challenge for the monetary policy of the Fed Reserve as of February 2025.

Rebounding Commodities Could Fuel Fed Tightening - The #stockmarket and #cryptocurrencies are creating massive presumed wealth, #inflation is sticky, unemployment has stopped rising and #commodities have turned higher. Is this an environment for #FederalReserve easing?

Full… pic.twitter.com/AdxNDXCpzQ — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) February 21, 2025

McGlone asks: “Is this an environment for Federal Reserve easing?” as if hinting that he has serious doubts in the Fed continuing its dovish policy and it may maintain the current level of the interest rates or even begin to raise them. This may have a negative effect on crypto prices, while during rates easing Bitcoin usually goes up with altcoins following it.

Advertisement

So far, the decision to hold the rates at 4.25-4.50% announced by the U.S. central bank in January seems to be reflecting the Fed’s concerns about keeping inflation and employment in balance, aligning with the economic conditions.

Robert Kiyosaki highlights Bitcoin resilience

Robert Kiyosaki, well known as the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet, predicting a massive market crash. He expects all major assets — stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, silver and Bitcoin — to collapse.

Should this happen, Kiyosaki tweeted, he will not sell his Bitcoin and will even buy more of it: “I will back up the truck and buy more.” That is his “after-the-crash” plan, according to his fresh tweet.

What is curious, the financial guru believes that should Bitcoin crash when “The Everything Bubble” collapses, it will be the only asset that will recover and surge to new highs faster than everything else in the market.

After the 2.58% surge over the past 24 hours, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency Bitcoin has suddenly printed a large red candle on an hourly chart and went down sharply, losing almost 1%. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $98,590 per coin.