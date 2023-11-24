BLUR Goes Parabolic Amid Potential Binance Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BLUR, the native token of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur is extending its parabolic run today amid broader crypto market consolidation moves. The token is up by 27.92% at the time of writing, extending its spot market valuation to $0.6322. The ongoing rally is connected to the upcoming listing of the token on Binance exchange, the world's largest trading platform.

The Binance listing is scheduled for today, Nov. 24, by 9:00 a.m. UTC, with three initial pairs unveiled, including BLUR/BTC, BLUR/USDT and BLUR/TRY set to open for trading. With a 0 BNB listing fee, Binance exchange said users can now begin depositing their BLUR on the exchange in preparation for trading.

As Binance emphasized, BLUR withdrawals will only be enabled after sufficient liquidity has been generated about 24 hours later. As one of the most talked about tokens in the altcoin world today, Binance said it would add BLUR as a "new borrowable asset with this new margin pair on Isolated Margin." This margin listing will come about 48 hours after the token's initial listing.

The Binance listing underscores that BLUR has come of age, as listed on the platform, a testament to its value offerings in the world today.

Potential upside for BLUR

Beyond the immediate hype that surrounds the BLUR listing announcement, the millions of users associated with the Binance exchange can create sufficient buying demand for the token to reinvent itself in relation to its price.

BLUR has a rich history and a thriving ecosystem, but its price has slumped by 98% from its all-time high (ATH) price above $45. With the Binance listing and other bullish ecosystem milestones surrounding the launch of its associated Layer-2 protocol Blast, the token might regain its momentum.

At the moment, BLUR is up 86.36% in the trailing seven-day period, and its market capitalization is pegged at $694,746,998.