Advertisement
AD

BLUR Goes Parabolic Amid Potential Binance Listing

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
BLUR bulls renewed their buying interest after major listing announcement
Fri, 11/24/2023 - 08:41
BLUR Goes Parabolic Amid Potential Binance Listing
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BLUR, the native token of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur is extending its parabolic run today amid broader crypto market consolidation moves. The token is up by 27.92% at the time of writing, extending its spot market valuation to $0.6322. The ongoing rally is connected to the upcoming listing of the token on Binance exchange, the world's largest trading platform.

Advertisement

Related
BLUR Jumps 10% as Binance Launches BLUR/USDT-M Perpetual Contracts

The Binance listing is scheduled for today, Nov. 24, by 9:00 a.m. UTC, with three initial pairs unveiled, including BLUR/BTC, BLUR/USDT and BLUR/TRY set to open for trading. With a 0 BNB listing fee, Binance exchange said users can now begin depositing their BLUR on the exchange in preparation for trading.

As Binance emphasized, BLUR withdrawals will only be enabled after sufficient liquidity has been generated about 24 hours later. As one of the most talked about tokens in the altcoin world today, Binance said it would add BLUR as a "new borrowable asset with this new margin pair on Isolated Margin." This margin listing will come about 48 hours after the token's initial listing.

The Binance listing underscores that BLUR has come of age, as listed on the platform, a testament to its value offerings in the world today.

Potential upside for BLUR

Beyond the immediate hype that surrounds the BLUR listing announcement, the millions of users associated with the Binance exchange can create sufficient buying demand for the token to reinvent itself in relation to its price.

Related
BLUR Jumps 21%, Its Trigger Might Surprise You

BLUR has a rich history and a thriving ecosystem, but its price has slumped by 98% from its all-time high (ATH) price above $45. With the Binance listing and other bullish ecosystem milestones surrounding the launch of its associated Layer-2 protocol Blast, the token might regain its momentum.

At the moment, BLUR is up 86.36% in the trailing seven-day period, and its market capitalization is pegged at $694,746,998.

#Blur
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Man from Richmond Accused of Stealing $10 Million in Cryptocurrency During Home Invasion
2023/11/24 08:40
Man from Richmond Accused of Stealing $10 Million in Cryptocurrency During Home Invasion
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Price Analysis: Here's 7.5 Billion ADA Factor Investors Should Watch
2023/11/24 08:40
Cardano Price Analysis: Here's 7.5 Billion ADA Factor Investors Should Watch
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Australians Receive Major Crypto Warning from Top Regulator
2023/11/24 08:40
Australians Receive Major Crypto Warning from Top Regulator
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD