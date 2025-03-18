Advertisement
AD

    Bloomberg Veteran Mocks Strategy's Bitcoin Gains

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 18:42
    Bloomberg's Weisenthal has downplayed Strategy's Bitcoin success
    Advertisement
    Bloomberg Veteran Mocks Strategy's Bitcoin Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Joe Weisenthal, the co-host of Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast, has mocked Strategy's Bitcoin gains in his recent social media post. 

    Advertisement

    "Imagine investing in Bitcoin for years and years you're only up like 30%?" Weisenthal said. 

    After its most recent $11 million Bitcoin purchase, the company's total holdings have approached the 500,000 BTC mark. Its average purchasing price has increased to $62,000. 

    HOT Stories
    Weiss Crypto Comments on XRP's Resilience
    Bloomberg Veteran Mocks Strategy's Bitcoin Gains
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 6% in One Hour, What's Happening?
    $728 Million ADA in 24 Hours: Cardano Price Drops 5%

    The comment has riled up some members of the Bitcoin community. Some have pointed to the fact that the company's stock is up by nearly 2,200% since former CEO Michael Saylor adopted the trailblazing Bitcoin strategy.  

    Advertisement

    Saylor's own Bitcoin holdings also have much more impressive gains. Back in 2020, he disclosed that he had purchased close to 18,000 BTC at $9,882 each.    

    Related
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 13:40
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Angel investor Jason Calacanis, who is known as an ardent critic of Strategy, has opined that the company's average price will eventually meet the company's current price if Strategy continues to buy Bitcoin. The prominent entrepreneur recently argued that MicroStrategy could potentially break the leading cryptocurrency by increasing its centralization. 

    "Given what I’ve seen Michael say, my guess is he would never sell his personal holdings — but that is just a guess. I would take this massive conflict into account when you evaluate the MSTR stock," Calacanis said. 

    Earlier today, the company announced its intention to fund more Bitcoin purchases by issuing 5 million shares of a perpetual preferred stock. 

    The shares of Strategy (MSTR) are down by more than 3.5% this Thursday. They are down 5.27% on the year-to-date basis.    

    #Strategy News #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 19:54
    Weiss Crypto Comments on XRP's Resilience
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 18, 2025 - 16:36
    John Deaton Reacts to Fresh Rumors on Ripple v. SEC; Bitcoin Market Experiencing 'Deleveraging,' Cardano on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iExec Announces Strategic RLC Token Buyback to Strengthen Ecosystem
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iExec Announces Strategic RLC Token Buyback to Strengthen Ecosystem
    iAgent Secures $3M, Launches $AGNT, and will Introduce a New ERC-** Standard for AI Agents
    Discover the Future of FinTech at Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Weiss Crypto Comments on XRP's Resilience
    Bloomberg Veteran Mocks Strategy's Bitcoin Gains
    John Deaton Reacts to Fresh Rumors on Ripple v. SEC; Bitcoin Market Experiencing 'Deleveraging,' Cardano on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all