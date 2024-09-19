    BlockDAG CEO Discusses ROI in Recent AMA; SHIB and CRO Adjust to Market Dynamics

    article image
    Guest Author
    Here’s what BlockDAG CEO said to community in recent AMA session
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG CEO Discusses ROI in Recent AMA; SHIB and CRO Adjust to Market Dynamics
    The Shiba Inu community is focused on a pivotal 37.5 ETH governance vote. This update highlights an active period in the crypto market as each entity carves its path forward.  

    Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s CEO recently outlined the company's innovative blockchain approach in an AMA, blending Bitcoin's security with Kaspa’s speed, aiming to surpass a $600 million target. 

    Shiba Inu community votes on strategic use of 37.5 ETH

    In a robust display of active participation, the Shiba Inu community recently held a decisive vote concerning the allocation of 37.5 Ethereum (ETH) received from Welly's, a collaborating entity. Dominating the polls with an overwhelming 84.95% majority, the community chose to place these funds into a new multi-signature wallet, to be managed by notable community figures including Shytoshi Kusama and core developers. 

    This decision overruled the lesser-supported 15.05% vote favoring the burning of the funds, highlighting a communal preference to rebuy and bolster the SHIB ecosystem rather than pursue deflationary tactics. As of now, SHIB trades at $0.00001311, mirroring a market that remains cautiously optimistic about the token's prospects.

    Cronos (CRO) eyes major breakout 

    Cronos (CRO) is currently on the cusp of a pivotal breakout, consistently testing the critical resistance mark at $0.08. Market analysts suggest that CRO could potentially escalate to $0.1006 within 2024, with a more distant yet promising forecast of reaching $1.08 by 2030. 

    This anticipated growth is largely attributed to strategic technological developments, including the launch of the Cronos cross-bridge mainnet, which aims to enhance interoperability across significant blockchain platforms. Presently, CRO's market price hovers around $0.07844, and should it successfully breach the $0.080 threshold, the path to $0.090 appears increasingly plausible.

    BlockDAG CEO unveils hybrid blockchain model in latest AMA

    In a recent AMA that captivated cryptocurrency enthusiasts, BlockDAG CEO Antony Turner shed light on the project's groundbreaking hybrid structure, which expertly melds Bitcoin’s robust security and decentralization with Kaspa's renowned speed and scalability. This innovative approach is poised to tackle the prevalent limitations faced by traditional blockchain technologies, marking a significant advancement in the crypto landscape.

    During the session, Turner highlighted BlockDAG’s commitment to democratizing crypto mining. The project introduces accessible mining solutions that cater to both novices and experts. With the BlockDAG X1 Miner app, users can mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily using just their mobile devices, while the more advanced X10, X30, and X100 mining devices escalate earnings significantly, with the X100 model boasting the potential to mine up to 2,000 BDAG coins per day.

    The financial trajectory of BlockDAG is equally impressive. 

    As BlockDAG charges toward a $600 million target, it's clear that the project is not just keeping pace but setting the pace for the next cryptocurrency bull run. With its innovative hybrid model and user-friendly mining technology, BlockDAG stands out as a leading contender in the burgeoning crypto market, offering substantial growth potential for miners and traders alike.

