Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024

According to data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $5.32 million worth of total net flows on Jan. 1.

Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is in the lead with nearly $37 million worth of inflows. The product is approaching $20 billion in total assets, currently standing at $18.9 billion.

After dominating throughout 2024 with gargantuan inflows and shattering countless records, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) had a rather underwhelming finish with $23.4 million worth of outflaws. This, of course, in no way diminishes the massive success of the groundbreaking product, which has now accumulated $51.7 billion in total assets.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) and are also in the red with $11.21 million and $9.63 million worth of inflows, respectively.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $93,420 after recording its biggest yearly close ($93,413).

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs, which had a rather underwhelming start in July, managed to record nearly $36 million worth of net flows on the last day of 2024.

The Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded $31.77 million worth of inflows on Dec. 31, vastly outperforming other competing products. Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF comes in second place with $9.77 million worth of inflows.

Of course, they continue to substantially underperform Bitcoin ETFs in terms of total net flows.

Ether itself has significantly underperformed Bitcoin this year. The ETH/BTC pair was down as much as 33% in 2024. In fact, it is now down for three years in a row, plunging by 55% since 2022.