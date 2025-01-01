Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flows on Last Day of 2024

    Alex Dovbnya
    However, BlackRock's IBIT ended up its groundbreaking record-shattering year in red
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 6:48
    According to data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $5.32 million worth of total net flows on Jan. 1.

    Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is in the lead with nearly $37 million worth of inflows. The product is approaching $20 billion in total assets, currently standing at $18.9 billion.

    After dominating throughout 2024 with gargantuan inflows and shattering countless records, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) had a rather underwhelming finish with $23.4 million worth of outflaws. This, of course, in no way diminishes the massive success of the groundbreaking product, which has now accumulated $51.7 billion in total assets.

    The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) and are also in the red with $11.21 million and $9.63 million worth of inflows, respectively.

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $93,420 after recording its biggest yearly close ($93,413).

    Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs, which had a rather underwhelming start in July, managed to record nearly $36 million worth of net flows on the last day of 2024.

    The Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded $31.77 million worth of inflows on Dec. 31, vastly outperforming other competing products. Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF comes in second place with $9.77 million worth of inflows.

    Of course, they continue to substantially underperform Bitcoin ETFs in terms of total net flows.

    Ether itself has significantly underperformed Bitcoin this year. The ETH/BTC pair was down as much as 33% in 2024. In fact, it is now down for three years in a row, plunging by 55% since 2022.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

