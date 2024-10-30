Advertisement
    BlackRock’s IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    IBIT has logged nearly $600 million worth of inflows
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 8:02
    BlackRock's IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Monday, BlackRock's IBIT ETF recorded nearly $600 million worth of inflows.

    The product also logged $3.3 billion in trading volume, recording the most intense activity in six months. 

    According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this extremely high volume is "a bit odd" since ETF trading activity tends to spike during severe downturns. 

    "Occasionally tho volume can spike if there a FOMO-ing frenzy (a la $ARKK in 2020). Given the surge in price past few days, my guess is this is latter, which means look for (more) big inflows this week," he said in a recent post. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $72,331 after coming close to recording a new record high on Tuesday. 

    Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed 1,000,000 BTC in total holdings.  

    #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

