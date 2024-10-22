Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock IBIT Makes Top 5 Global ETF List With Inflow Record

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock now part of top 5 global ETF issuers with IBIT
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 12:54
    BlackRock IBIT Makes Top 5 Global ETF List With Inflow Record
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The top asset manager, BlackRock, maintains leadership in the crypto ETF ecosystem. Its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) ETF has continued to enjoy massive inflows, signaling investors’ preference.

    Advertisement

    ETF surging inflows amid market volatility

    As Nate Geraci, cofounder of the ETF Institute, highlighted in an X post, the iShares Bitcoin ETF recorded a staggering $1.5 billion inflows in just six trading days. This inflow surge places IBIT among the top five global ETFs amid 570 other ETFs.

    Related
    Here's How Government Can "Confiscate" Your Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Tue, 10/22/2024 - 10:39
    Here's How Government Can "Confiscate" Your Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Additionally, the iShares Bitcoin ETF has raised $23 billion in investments since its launch in January 2024. This highlights the asset's popularity among investors and strong market demand.

    The inflow is remarkable when viewed against the volatility of Bitcoin and the distrust of traditional investors in cryptocurrency and crypto ETFs.

    Geraci has expressed shock that despite BlackRock Bitcoin ETF's extraordinary success within 10 months, some remain "naysayers."

    He needed help understanding how some in the broader financial space still doubt the value and legitimacy of Bitcoin ETFs.

    Investor interest vs. Bitcoin price "stagnation"

    BlackRock’s performance continues to shock market watchers. On Oct. 21, data from Farside Investors revealed that IBIT recorded a $329 million inflow. Aside from Fidelity (FBTC), which managed $5.9 million, all others had zero inflows. The exceptions were Bitwise, Ark Invest, VanEck and Grayscale, with outflows of $22.1 million, $6.1 million, $7.6 million and $4.8 million, respectively.

    As previously reported by U.Today, BlackRock stunned the ETF market with a $760 million inflow in just three days. The massive surge emphasizes growing institutional and retail investors’ interest in Bitcoin.

    Related
    $200 Million in Crypto Destroyed on Market as Bitcoin Bulls Perish
    Tue, 10/22/2024 - 08:39
    $200 Million in Crypto Destroyed on Market as Bitcoin Bulls Perish
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, some in the crypto ecosystem have expressed concerns that the massive interest in Bitcoin has yet to be reflected in the price of BTC. They stated that Bitcoin’s price ought to have skyrocketed along with the growing interest - particularly, that Bitcoin historically rallies in Uptober.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $67,165.99, a 1.59% drop in the past 24 hours. Despite the limited impact of Bitcoin ETF products on the price, for now, the consensus is that this offering will make a difference.

    #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 22, 2024 - 12:33
    Possible Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross in 10 Days: Now or in 2025?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 22, 2024 - 12:27
    Ripple CEO on Elon Musk's XRP Mention: “XRP Not Niche Issue”
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Network Confirms Launch of Aventus 2.0, Key to Driving Enterprise Use Cases to Polkadot
    Scroll Launches $SCR Token to Recognize Global Community Contribution and Decentralize its Ecosystem
    Blockchain Marketing Agency - How to increase the ROI of a project? Best strategies by the QuickShock.io event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock IBIT Makes Top 5 Global ETF List With Inflow Record
    Possible Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross in 10 Days: Now or in 2025?
    Ripple CEO on Elon Musk's XRP Mention: “XRP Not Niche Issue”
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD