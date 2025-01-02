Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Take Top Spot in 2025, Adam Back Predicts

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Blockstream CEO believes that Bitcoin ETFs could outperform in 2025
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 15:00
    Cover image via U.Today
    Blockstream founder Adam Back has predicted that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might reign supreme next year.

    This comes after BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) finished third on the 2024 ETF leaderboard (behind the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF).

    Last year, BlackRock's IBIT managed to attract $37 billion worth of inflows.

    Another busy year for ETF issuers

    According to Nate Geraci, one of the leading ETF analysts, ETFs will keep dominating throughout 2025.

    "Welcome to 2025, where crypto ETFs will continue dominating headlines," he said.

    This comes in response to Roger Bayston, the head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, predicting that ETF legal staffs will be "busy" during the first part of the year.

    Last year, the SEC approved multiple Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, giving these cryptocurrencies a major boost.

    In fact, the top eight ETF launches of the year were all related to the cryptocurrency industry. Overall, more than 700 ETF products were launched during the previous year.

    Solana ETF might happen in 2025

    Now that the agency is expected to adopt a much friendlier stance toward the industry, ETF issuers are expected to aggressively push for more cryptocurrency ETF products.

    As reported by U.Today, several issuers have already filed their applications for Solana and XRP ETFs.

    However, according to analyst Eric Balchunas, Litecoin might end up outpacing the aforementioned cryptocurrencies in the ETF race since it has no regulatory overhangs.

    Recently, Geraci also published his 2025 ETF predictions that include the launch of spot Ether ETF options trading and spot Ether staking. Notably, he also expects a spot Solana ETF to be approved this year.

    "Alright, I’ve seen enough…Registering formal prediction. Spot solana ETFs will be approved in 2025," he said.

    As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency-friendly conservative Paul Atkins is expected to replace Gary Gensler as the new SEC boss. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the new SEC leadership will give the cryptocurrency industry everything it wants.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

