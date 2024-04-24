Advertisement
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock, Bitwise, and Ark were able to offset Grayscale's outflows
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 8:00
    BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Tuesday, Bitcoin ETFs managed to record $31.6 million of net flows, according to the latest data provided by London-based investment management firm Farside Investors. 

    BlackRock's IBIT managed to extend its streak of inflows, recording 71 days in the green. Interestingly enough, the ETF managed to attract the same amount of assets under management as the Gold ETF (GLD) did in 808 days.   

    Earlier this month, IBIT joined an exclusive club of ETFs with 70 days of interrupted growth. This club includes such names as the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF.  

    Ark's ARB and Bitwise's BITB also saw decent inflows ($33.3 and $23.3, respectively). 

    Here's How Much Bitcoin Tesla Now Holds

    Fidelity's $4.4 saw relatively modest inflows of just $4.4 million, lagging behind its competitors after recently breaking its streak of uninterrupted daily inflows. 

    In the meantime, Grayscale's GBTC saw significant outflows that approached $67 million. 

    Hong Kong's cryptocurrency ETFs 

    At the same time, Hong Kong is set to launch a slew of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. They are on track to start trading by the of this month, according to a report by Bloomberg.  

    As reported by U.Today, Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, recently predicted that Hong Kong's crypto ETFs would have low demand due to the lack of significant players and relatively low liquidity.       

    #BlackRock
    Alex Dovbnya
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

