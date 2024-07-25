    BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock buying Ethereum in unbelievable amounts
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 13:51
    BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Multitrillion dollar investment giant BlackRock has proven it has big plans for Ethereum (ETH) through its spot ETF product. In just about two days after the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) hit the market, data from Lookonchain said it had amassed a total of 77,000 ETH worth approximately $277 million.

    Advertisement

    Following Bitcoin playbook

    BlackRock’s renewed interest sprang up only a few years ago, with the investment behemoth now a major spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF issuer. To date, BlackRock is considered the most successful Bitcoin ETF issuer, as its total holdings surpass that of its top rivals.

    As of press time, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) boasts a total BTC of 337,035.76700 units. This is at least 100,000 BTC more than the total holdings of Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Incorporated.

    Per the Lookonchain insight, BlackRock received a total of 76,669 ETH valued at $262.4 million from Coinbase Prime hours earlier. 

    Following this receipt, the BlackRock Ethereum ETF page shows the firm now holds over 84,850. 

    At this pace, BlackRock is on track to become one of the largest holders of Ethereum in the Web3 ecosystem.

    BlackRock impact

    Recently, BlackRock hit a $10 trillion market capitalization, a massive milestone it recorded with subtle consideration from the spot Bitcoin ETF product. The firm has a very robust customer base, which might greatly benefit Ethereum.

    Despite the impressive show since it started trading, the spot Ethereum ETF hype has not directly impacted the price of ETH amid hefty liquidations. At the time of writing, the coin was changing hands at $3,176.88, down by 8.4% in the past 24 hours.

    Despite this bearish price trend, BlackRock will play an important role in driving the resurgence and longer-term growth in the price of Ethereum with its projected massive accumulations.

    #Ethereum #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Jul 25, 2024 - 13:45
    XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    Jul 25, 2024 - 13:45
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen
    Jul 25, 2024 - 13:45
    Michael Saylor Sends 'Satoshi Bitcoin' Message to Former NBA Star Scottie Pippen
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust
    XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD