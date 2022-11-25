“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis

Fri, 11/25/2022 - 06:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
“Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has named the real reason behind the devastating cryptocurrency crisis
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent Twitter thread, “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has rejected the idea that the cryptocurrency industry is in the middle of a liquidity crisis. 

The Lebanese-American intellectual argues that crypto is indeed in the middle of a crisis, but it is actually due to the lack of cash flow. 

He argues that the market price is not a big deal as long as the company is capable of generating cash. 

Despite all the hype, crypto hasn’t managed to produce anything “remotely useful” in order to generate cash flow. 

Taleb says that the income is circular, with some suckers being in between. 

Related
Thanksgiving Day: Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin Tweet Ages Surprisingly Well

Bitcoin doesn't generate profits or cash flows for its buyers, which is why some skeptics believe that cryptocurrencies are purely driven by speculation. As reported by U.Today, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates said that cryptocurrencies were 100% based on the “greater fool theory.”

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett famously called Bitcoin “rat poison squared” while claiming that he wouldn’t buy all Bitcoins in existence for just 25%. Buffett famously has a preference for companies that are capable of generating healthy and consistent cash flows. 

As reported by U.Today, Taleb said Bitcoin was “a perfect sucker game” during a prolonged period of low interest rates. 

However, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy has delivered a devastating blow to the largest cryptocurrency. It is now down 76.25% from its record peak. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
11/25/2022 - 23:50
BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
11/25/2022 - 21:30
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
11/25/2022 - 20:04
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya