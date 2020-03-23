Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

BitMEX Claims Insurance Fund Not Empty After Black Friday

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:25
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Since the recent Bitcoin (BTC) price crash was followed (or caused?) by unmatched liquidation of trading positions on BitMEX, the exchange has received much negativity

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Addressing numerous questions about its performance on the Mar 12 - Mar 13 market crash, the BitMEX crypto derivatives exchange published a detailed blog post about the principles of its insurance fund.

Insurance fund doesn't cover costs or contribute to profits

First of all, the BitMEX team decided to make things clear about the role and place of their insurance fund. According to statements from the team, the fund doesn't affect platform operational expenses or potential profits.

The insurance fund is intended to act as the 'last defense line' in the face of Auto Deleveraging (ADL). ADL is a mechanism of the deleveraging of profitable traders' positions (ranked by profit and leverage in that contract) against liquidated positions, to prevent bankruptcy. 

The insurance fund guarantees traders receive profits, even if market volatility spikes, without requesting payment from traders with negative account balances.

Carnage failed to deplete BitMEX Insurance fund

According to rumors, BitMEX and other crypto derivatives environments were completely out of funds after huge liquidations (up to $2.25B across multiple platforms). Yet, the official statement claims that the use of insurance funds was insignificant.

BitMEX insurance funds dropped slightly
Image via BitMEX

During the first two weeks of March, 2020, between 35,000 XBT and 36,000 XBT (equivalent to Bitcoin (BTC) in derivatives trading) was stored in the insurance fund. When the Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, this number declined by only 10% but recovered quickly. At printing time, the volume of the insurance fund exceeds 35, 000 XBT again.

Must Read
BitMEX CTO Reveals Root of Last Week's Service Problems - READ MORE

As U.Today previously reported, during the painful night of the crypto market free-fall, BitMEX was down because of two DDoS-attacks. Such problems affected Bitcoin (BTC) price movement and led to manipulation accusations against BitMEX.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

📰 News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:06
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Telos (TLOS) is one of the most popular smart contract platforms on EOS.IO software. The latest events prove its team is vigilant on fraud against decentralization

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As it is based on EOS.IO public software, the Telos Network utilizes a Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. Misbehaving validators can easily ruin the decentralization of such systems since just a few validators operate the voting power of numerous delegators.

Crime

According to an official statement from the Telos Foundation, they revealed that some block producers were involved in inappropriate shared access to signing keys of block producers. This, in turn, resulted in network over-centralization and degradation of its security.

The best part of the story is the fact that some of the corrupted block producers also held positions in the Telos Foundation. Thus, malefactors were able to affect the development and marketing progress of the whole project.

To protect network security from further degradation, they decided to make appropriate adjustments to the Telos Foundation board and various board member responsibilities.

Punishment

Three system-level managers of the Telos Foundation were penalized for the disclosed episodes of corruption

  • Daniel Uzcátegui has been removed from the board as of March 11th, 2020.
  • Richard Bryan will remain on the board in his position as CFO but is ceasing operation of the Telosdac “telosdacnode” block producer.
  • Also, Rob James informed the board that he would be stepping down from his position as a Telos Foundation board member.

According to the Telos Foundation rules, outgoing board members remain in the organization for thirty days after their resignation or notice of removal as ex-officio members to transition their responsibilities to the remaining members. 

Must Read
EOS-Based Fork's Architect on Telos Plans: DEX, Stablecoins, DAOs - READ MORE

The Telos project is a platform for EOS.IO-based dApps and DAOs. It also develops decentralized data storage systems.

#EOS

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details

Telos Foundation (TLOS) Officers Punished For Network Security Degradation: Details
Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank

Almost 108 Mln XRP Sent By Major Exchanges, Including Japanese Bitbank
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $90,000 in Two Years: Crypto Influencer