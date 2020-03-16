Back
BitMEX CTO Reveals Root of Last Week's Service Problems

📰 News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:56
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The BitMEX crypto derivatives trading platform investigated the origins of the service operations downtime on 'Black Thursday'. The project CTO unveils the first details.

Cover image via github.com
Contents

Today, in the early morning hours, Arthur Hayes, founder of BitMEX, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, admitted that his service received 'questions and concerns' on why the platform went down twice during the last round of the crypto massacre. According to him, the BitMEX team is 'gathering the facts' and will explain what happened. 

First details of the dramatic moments

Two hours after Mr. Hayes tweeted about the research, the Chief Technical Director of the platform, Samuel Reed, disclosed that BitMEX had suffered two attacks from one botnet. Thus, the service halted operations.

According to Mr. Reed, it was this botnet that attacked BitMEX one month ago. Though, in the previous case, the attack was mitigated by a DDoS-protection system. On March 13, the malefactors used a much more sophisticated strategy and managed to stop BitMEX's operations. 

However, the director is sure that the BitMEX team is on the right track as it reconsiders the back-end of the platform:

We're making systemic changes on our backend to ensure this can't happen again, and re-reviewing older systems to simplify, de-couple, isolate, and improve performance

When latency costs too much

The recent bloody Bitcoin (BTC) price drop, according to the vast majority of analysts, correlated with the massive $700M liquidation of positions on BitMEX. It was only their halting of operations that saved the price of the orange coin from further free fall.

Must Read
Almost $700 Mln Bitcoin (BTC) Positions Liquidated On BitMEX - READ MORE

Immediately after the downtime, the BitMEX team announced that one of the cloud computation providers of the platform was facing 'hardware issues'. However, the situation had already affected markets so severely that soil for 'conspiracy theories' had already been sewn.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

📰 News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

Must Read
Crypto Expert Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Are 'Formidable' Collateral Economies - READ MORE

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Must Read
Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom - READ MORE

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

