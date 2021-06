Top-tier mining gear producer Bitmain has rolled out a new miner for mining DOGE and Litecoin

Chinese journalist Colin Wu, who covers everything to do with blockchain and crypto in China, has brought exclusive news from the Bitmain giant.

The company has released a new mining machine L7 for minting Dogecoin and Litecoin.

L7 can produce hashrate of 9500MH/s and 3425W. The new miner goes at $15,000 per unit. A 13-percent discount is offered for overseas purchase.

L7 is to be delivered in later this year – in November.