Small and Medium Bitcoin Whales Keep Holding and Accumulating Despite BTC Dropping to $35,500

Recently shared analytics data shows that Bitcoin whales with small and medium-sized wallets continue to hodl and accumulate BTC despite yet another decline

Santiment analytics agency has reported that despite the Bitcoin decline to the $34,000 level, BTC whale holders are still buying the dip, taking advantage of the price drop.

According to the recent tweet from the Santiment team, crypto addresses that hold a minimum of 1,000 Bitcoins keep adding Bitcoin to their positions.

Mid-tier holders with wallets holding from 10 to 1,000 BTC are not flinching either.

As for wallets with smaller Bitcoin holdings, their number is dropping fast, though, the chart shows.

On Friday, June 18, the price of the flagship digital currency plunged from the $37,949 area to a low of $34,933 this morning.

By now, however, Bitcoin has regained some the losses by climbing to $35,578, as per CoinMarketCap.