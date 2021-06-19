PointPay PointPay

Small and Medium Bitcoin Whales Keep Holding and Accumulating Despite BTC Dropping to $35,500

News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 07:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently shared analytics data shows that Bitcoin whales with small and medium-sized wallets continue to hodl and accumulate BTC despite yet another decline
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Santiment analytics agency has reported that despite the Bitcoin decline to the $34,000 level, BTC whale holders are still buying the dip, taking advantage of the price drop.

According to the recent tweet from the Santiment team, crypto addresses that hold a minimum of 1,000 Bitcoins keep adding Bitcoin to their positions.

Mid-tier holders with wallets holding from 10 to 1,000 BTC are not flinching either.

As for wallets with smaller Bitcoin holdings, their number is dropping fast, though, the chart shows.

8170_0
Image via Twitter

On Friday, June 18, the price of the flagship digital currency plunged from the $37,949 area to a low of $34,933 this morning.

By now, however, Bitcoin has regained some the losses by climbing to $35,578, as per CoinMarketCap.

8170_1
Image via CoinMarketCap
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

