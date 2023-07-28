Bitget's Token BGB Scores Listing on MEXC Crypto Exchange, Trading Starts on July 31

Core native cryptocurrency of novel L1 platform Bitget will be available to users of major digital assets exchange

MEXC, one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms worldwide, is set to list the Bitget crypto derivatives platform's native BGB token on July 31, with trading set to start the same day.

Tier 1 crypto exchange MEXC welcomes BGB/USDT pair

According to a press release published by Bitget, its native BGB token will be listed on the global MEXC exchange, driving additional demand for the asset. BGB has experienced a considerable uptick in price and demand recently, reaching an all-time high of 0.51 USDT per token, with over 300,000 holders and daily trading volumes standing at $10 million, or over $2 billion since the beginning of the year.

Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, stresses the importance of this listing for ecosystem growth and massive adoption of the solutions her platform is offering:

The listing of BGB on MEXC is a testament to the recognition and achievements of Bitget in the dynamic crypto space. As we continue to expand our ecosystem in both the CeFi and DeFi realms, enhancing BGB's visibility and utility remains one of our top priorities. We are excited to unlock new possibilities and reach a broader audience through this strategic collaboration with MEXC.

The listing will mark the second time BGB has been made available for trading outside the Bitget exchange, the other venue being Bitfinex. The BGB token is an important element of the Bitget ecosystem, providing users with access to a number of exclusive features, such as trading fee discounts, airdrops and more.

Bitget (BGB) solutions' expansion on fire in Q3, 2023

The expansion of the Bitget exchange's product lineup in recent months, as part of a major rebranding effort, has driven demand for the BGB token.

Bitget’s revamping of the copy trading vector into a more holistic and inclusive Web3 ecosystem has resulted in new user and liquidity inflows, leading the exchange team to issue additional listing requests on external trading platforms.

The recent product releases and public partnerships with such celebrities as Lionel Messi have allowed Bitget to fortify its market shares, with TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Report Q2 2023 placing it in fourth position in terms of trading volume among CEX platforms.