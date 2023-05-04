Bitget Exchange Launches $10 Million Initiative for Young Blockchain Enthusiasts

Through this new program, Bitget is going to introduce Web3 to new generation of digital enthusiast

Bitget exchange launches massive education initiative

The Bitget exchange – a leading copy trading and derivatives platform, has announced a $10 million investment in the Blockchain4Youth project aimed at educating young generation representatives aligning with decentralization and blockchain values. The undertaking comes as Bitget is preparing for the launch of its Bitget Academy educational project for training future blockchain space leaders and specialists.

The Bitget exchange is one of the leading supporters of blockchain initiatives both in and outside the decentralized industry, allocating considerable attention and resources to educating new audiences in the use of blockchain technologies. Support for the latest Blockchain4Youth corporate social responsibility project is part of the exchange’s strive to provide counseling, support and education to representatives of the Millennial and Gen Z generations, which are both the most proactive in blockchain technology usage and adoption.

Bitget intends to act as a role model for young generations by collaborating with top universities and sports clubs alike in its drive to foster a crypto-friendly and individual-focused environment as part of the Blockchain4Youth project. The $10 million investment will be spent over a period of 5 years on adopting an all-round approach to supporting young talent and giving them the necessary professional and personal training to ensure their success as leaders in the blockchain economy.

Racing towards Bitget Academy: Why is this crucial?

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget is confident that the new project will uplift the youth of today with valuable knowledge regarding Blockchain and Web3 information. Such initiatives will ensure a future where the world is blockchain-connected, she added.

The Bitget Academy, launching in May of 2023, will also provide aspiring individuals with professional education and certificates through a series of courses and lectures in partnership with top universities. Many of the courses will be held on campus, with Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan taking center stage as the first venues for the events. Bitget promises to introduce scholarship programs in the future to ensure its graduates continue their studies in other universities.

The Bitget exchange is also in the process of establishing working collaborations with leading blockchain projects to facilitate experience exchange and foster a creative working environment. Such an approach will allow the incubation of new ideas as part of the Under the age of 30 approach that can lead to the formation and development of promising new projects in the blockchain industry.

Apart from establishing the Bitget Academy and launching CSR projects, Bitget has also been providing support to sports clubs like Juventus as a sleeve partner in recent months and attracting football stars to act as role models. The exchange is actively promoting its growing ecosystem of services and is determined to grow the user base through the advancement of blockchain technologies and crypto adoption worldwide.