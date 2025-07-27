Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 12:59
    Bitcoin's worst month is 4 days away — will BTC break August curse?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    August isn't exactly known for being a great month for Bitcoin (BTC). It's been over a decade now that the leading cryptocurrency has been trading on exchanges, and this month often brings some of the biggest dips, no matter how strong the trend is.

    Advertisement

    If you look back over the last 13 years, Bitcoin has only closed August in the green four times. The rest? It's mostly red, with losses often crossing into double-digit territory.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 11:23
    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,800; Is $4,000 Likely?
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says

    According to CryptoRank, the median August return is around -8.3%, and in some years, like 2011, 2014 or 2015, it got pretty ugly. Even in relatively good years like 2022 and 2023, BTC saw dips of 14% and 11.2% in August, respectively.

    Advertisement

    It's been the same story every year: Summer rallies go bust, volumes get thin, and prices quietly go down as traders vanish and macro fears start to set in.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    But here's the catch — 2025 isn't playing by the usual rules. After a shaky start, Bitcoin made a comeback, gaining almost 30% in Q2, and in July it surged by a solid 10.3%. The price structure seems to be stabilizing rather than hitting its limit.

    Curse or cycle break?

    There's been no early August dump so far, and on-chain data suggests the selling pressure isn't as strong as it has been in previous years. Exchange balances are lower, there's more money coming in and the fear of another summer-long slump is starting to fade — at least for now.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 15:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Average Hashrate Spikes to 1 ZH/s for First Time Ever
    ByVladislav Sopov

    If Bitcoin can have a good August, it won't just be a one-off — it could be the start of a bigger change in how the market behaves. Q4 is usually when things get busy, and breaking the August curse might set the tone for what's next.

    This time, it looks like the market is more prepared, and maybe, just maybe, August will finally give Bitcoin a chance to shine.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 12:29
    Mysterious 5,175,112 XRP Long Appears on Major Decentralized Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 12:09
    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start
    Mysterious 5,175,112 XRP Long Appears on Major Decentralized Exchange
    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why
    Show all