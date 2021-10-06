Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000 as Rally Continues

Wed, 10/06/2021 - 12:45
Yuri Molchan
World's flagship cryptocurrency has crossed the $52,000 line and continues to rise
Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000 as Rally Continues
The world's leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has broken above the $52,000 resistance and, at press time, is changing hands at $52,408 on the Kraken exchange.
Image via TradingView

On Oct. 5, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 level for the first time since September as "Uptober" started in the crypto market. The Bitcoin Fear&Greed Index is today flashing 68: Greed.

Economist Steve Hanke Names Reasons Why Bitcoin Likely to Crash After Major Price Peak

Earlier, infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted that the recent crypto ban imposed by China has made Bitcoin stronger.

