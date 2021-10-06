Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000 as Rally Continues

World's flagship cryptocurrency has crossed the $52,000 line and continues to rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The world's leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has broken above the $52,000 resistance and, at press time, is changing hands at $52,408 on the Kraken exchange.

Image via TradingView

On Oct. 5, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 level for the first time since September as "Uptober" started in the crypto market. The Bitcoin Fear&Greed Index is today flashing 68: Greed.

Earlier, infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted that the recent crypto ban imposed by China has made Bitcoin stronger.