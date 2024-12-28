250,000 Chainlink (LINK) at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance and OKX

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A whale with a large Chainlink holding has deposited 250,000 LINK valued at $5.37 million on Binance and OKX as spotted by Lookonchain on X. The move signals that the LINK whale might intend to trade the tokens.

Chainlink whale faces unrealized losses

Interestingly, the same whale has engaged in different activities before this latest deposit. Notably, between Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, the whale withdrew massive LINK from Binance. The whale pulled out 595,000 LINK worth approximately $17.31 million from the exchange.

A whale deposited 250K $LINK($5.37M) to #Binance and #OKX 3 hours ago.



From Dec 14 to Dec 18, this whale withdrew 595K $LINK($17.31M) from #Binance at an average price of $29.1.



He is currently losing ~$4.5M on $LINK.https://t.co/pFAhnhH0sD pic.twitter.com/FuYbDkzNES — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 28, 2024

At the time of the withdrawal, the average trading price of LINK was $29.10 per token. However, the asset has since dropped, drawing on the market volatility and the accompanying losses.

As of this writing, LINK was changing hands for $21.22, up by 8.60% in 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This price differential means the whale is experiencing an unrealized loss of about $4.5 million. Notably, the whale has lost an average of $7.88 per token due to price depreciation on Chainlink.

Hence, he would suffer a massive loss if the whale chooses to sell the 250,000 LINK on both exchanges as the transfer suggests. This has prompted staking speculation among some sectors of the community. The whale might stake until there is a shift in market dynamics.

For instance, the market volume of Chainlink is up by 1.77% to $740.69 million, which implies a slight uptick in traders’ interest.

Future outlook for Chainlink

As reported by U.Today, Chainlink achieved the $29 price level for the first time in three years on the back of whale activities.

Whales at the time mopped up the tokens dumped on the market by retail investors to sustain the price increase. The cumulative value of the tokens comes in at about 5.69 million LINK over the past few weeks.

Analysts anticipate that Chainlink might rebound soon with the 142% increase it has witnessed in active address counts recently. Time will tell how this translates to a price increase.