Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 16:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Economist and president of Queens' College Mohamed El-Erian opined on reason why Bitcoin will not soar to $300,000
Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

President of Queens' College, University of Cambridge, chief economic adviser at Allianz Mohamed El-Erian believes that the crypto sphere is showing a lot more stability now than before, naming a reason for that.

Also, he does not expect Bitcoin to ever turn into a global currency or one that will ever be worth $200,000 or $300,000.

"Bitcoin has been more stable than the stock market"

CNBC Squawk Box cohost Andrew Sorkin expressed a view that Bitcoin, in the current market recession, has been more stable than the stock market, or at least more than equities. He asked El-Erian if he agrees.

The economist believes that Bitcoin now is going through the typical cycle of any innovation: after a boom and overconsumption (the all-time high at around $69,000 last fall) and overproduction (referring to a great number of crypto-related products and investment funds), this period is now "ending in tears."

Crypto fans should be welcoming the current stability of Bitcon and crypto in general that the market has witnessed over the past couple of months, according to El-Erian.

Now, the economist believes, there is certainly a better basis for crypto.

Related
Cardano Founder on Musk, DOGE and Twitter: "If You're Crazy and Rich, You Can Make It Work"

"Bitcoin is not going to $300,000," El-Erian thinks, and here's why

Mohamed El-Erian made it clear that he does not believe that Bitcoin will ever become a global currency because it will not receive mass adoption.

Referring to those Bitcoin enthusiasts who expect BTC to go as high as $200,000 or $300,000, because they expect the leading crypto to gain mass adoption, the economist said he does not believe in it.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
10/31/2022 - 17:08
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
10/31/2022 - 16:56
54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cosmos 2.0 (ATOM) Proposal Voting Campaign Has Started: Details
10/31/2022 - 16:12
Cosmos 2.0 (ATOM) Proposal Voting Campaign Has Started: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov