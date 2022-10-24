Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 15:38
article image
Yuri Molchan
Founder of "Gokhshtein Media" wonders if crypto community would be ready for potential Bitcoin drop to $10,000
Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A major cryptocurrency influencer, former U.S. Congress candidate and founder of a crypto media platform named after himself, David Gokhshtein, has taken to Twitter to pick his followers' brains regarding Bitcoin's possible dive to the $10,000 level.

Will Bitcoin drop to $10,000?

He asked whether his followers would prefer to buy more Bitcoin or pass it, should the flagship crypto drop to the $10,000 level.

He explained his interest by saying that half of his Twitter subscribers "claim that it's going to that level."

In his previous tweet posted over the past few hours, Gokhshtein pointed out that Bitcoin had demonstrated a rise above the $20,000 price mark several times recently, but it has been unable to hold firmly above it.

Related
New SHIB Whale Born, Holding 3.3 Trillion Coins

"I'm sticking with SHIB," not THE

On Sunday, Oct. 23, Gokhshtein again posted several tweets on the second largest meme coin, Shiba Inu. He pointed out that he is not interested in the recently launched meme coin THE and prefers to stick with SHIB.

"Give me the new SHIB," he tweeted, stating that he would like to see a new meme coin emerge. The one that has "an actual roadmap, use-case and a working product." Previously, Gokhshtein tweeted that he expects SHIB and DOGE to go parabolic during the next crypto bull run.

#Cryptocurrency influencer #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:49
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K
10/24/2022 - 15:18
Bitcoin: Here's Case for Bulls and Bears as BTC Battles $20K
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image "Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:03
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya