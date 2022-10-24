Bitcoin Going Down? $10,000 Is Price David Gokhshtein Ponders, Here's Why

Founder of "Gokhshtein Media" wonders if crypto community would be ready for potential Bitcoin drop to $10,000

A major cryptocurrency influencer, former U.S. Congress candidate and founder of a crypto media platform named after himself, David Gokhshtein, has taken to Twitter to pick his followers' brains regarding Bitcoin's possible dive to the $10,000 level.

Will Bitcoin drop to $10,000?

He asked whether his followers would prefer to buy more Bitcoin or pass it, should the flagship crypto drop to the $10,000 level.

He explained his interest by saying that half of his Twitter subscribers "claim that it's going to that level."

In his previous tweet posted over the past few hours, Gokhshtein pointed out that Bitcoin had demonstrated a rise above the $20,000 price mark several times recently, but it has been unable to hold firmly above it.

"I'm sticking with SHIB," not THE

On Sunday, Oct. 23, Gokhshtein again posted several tweets on the second largest meme coin, Shiba Inu. He pointed out that he is not interested in the recently launched meme coin THE and prefers to stick with SHIB.

"Give me the new SHIB," he tweeted, stating that he would like to see a new meme coin emerge. The one that has "an actual roadmap, use-case and a working product." Previously, Gokhshtein tweeted that he expects SHIB and DOGE to go parabolic during the next crypto bull run.