Bitcoin Whales Transfer 241,175 BTC in One Hour

Fri, 06/19/2020 - 08:04
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin whales have transferred almost 250,000 BTC in seven transactions, sending $2.2 bln without a single bank involved
Whale Alert has reported that somebody made seven mammoth-sized Bitcoin transactions. Each of them beared between 27,000 and 39,000 BTC, totalling 241,175 BTC all-in-all.

$2.2 bln in BTC moved without banks

According to the Whale Alert account on Twitter, in just one hour somebody transferred a jaw-dropping sum, amounting to 241,175 BTC, or $2,241,622,743 in fiat USD.

The transfers were made one after another, each bearing 30,000 BTC on average.

The transaction data shows that some of the sending and receiving wallet addresses were used twice. Thus, six unidentified BTC wallets were involved in sending this gargantuan amount of crypto.

The fee per transaction constituted less than one US dollar.

Whale Alert has, however, commented that all these massive BTC wires may have been a change of transactions.

Invest in Bitcoin and Steer Clear of XRP: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Offers His Advice to Millennials

Number of BTC wallets with 0.1 BTC + reaches new ATH

According to data provided by Glassnode, on June 19, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding more than 0.1 BTC surged to a new all-time high, from 3,072,715 to 3,073,602.

The data shows that in less than one day, this number increased by about 1,000.

Bitcoin market stance

At the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency is continuing to trade in a range, exchanging hands at $9,303.

Bitcoin has been stuck in this trading range since its recovery from under the $9,000 level on June 15, after briefly hitting $8,999, according to figures from CoinMarketCap.

Analysts, however, remain bullish and expect BTC to skyrocket towards $11,500, provided that Bitcoin holds in the $9,300 zone.

