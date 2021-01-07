The ongoing Bitcoin rally is proving to be unstoppable, with the leading cryptocurrency now hitting $39,500 at 16:10 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The crypto king has added $5,000 in less than 24 hours. Its market cap is currently sitting at $726 billion.
Bitcoin Tops $39,500, Nearing Closer to $40,000
News
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has set another record high, climbing above $39,500
